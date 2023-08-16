Did you know Mammootty was first choice to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's Jailer?

Rajinikanth's Jailer has emerged as the biggest hit at the box office with raving reviews from the audiences. The film's antagonist, Vinayakan, received a good response for his performance. However, did you know he wasn't initially the first choice for the villain role in Jailer? Malayalam megastar Mammootty was considered to play a negative role opposite Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial.

Not Vinayakan, Mammootty was first choice to play the antagonist in Jailer

Actor Vasanth Ravi, who played the role of Rajinikanth's son in Jailer, confirmed that Mammootty was initially considered for Vinayakan's role. As per OnManorama, the actor reportedly said, "Mammootty sir was the first choice for the villain character. Rajini sir himself had told me. When Nelson sir said Mammootty would be an ideal choice, Rajini sir called Mammootty and told him. But later they had second thoughts. He is such a huge star in Malayalam and Rajini sir said he felt bad making someone like him do such a role."

Since he felt such a negatively shaded character won't suit an actor of his stature, he called Mammootty and conveyed the issue, and told him they should do another movie together. "I also felt that was the right decision. I also told him they should do a movie together in the future," he further noted.

Advertisement

About Jailer

Rajinikanth has once again reaffirmed his throne with a smashing theatrical release after two years. Jailer is breaking records at the box office. The superstar's performance, Mohanlal's cameo, Nelson Dilipkumar's direction, and other factors have perfectly impressed the audiences. The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

ALSO READ: Is Jailer 2 confirmed? Thalapathy Vijay likely to join Rajinikanth's sequel