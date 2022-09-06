Did you know Mani Ratnam first discussed Ponniyin Selvan with Kamal Haasan 30 years ago?

Ace director Mani Ratnam 's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan has already created a lot of hype among the audience. Today, we bring to you an interesting anecdote regarding this much-awaited project. While Mani Ratnam is the one who brought the movie to big screens, did you know that Kamal Haasan planned for Ponniyin Selvan in 1989?

The screenshot of Kamal Haasan' s 1989 interview with a weekly magazine is doing rounds on social media. In this interview in question, Kamal Haasan revealed that director Mani Ratnam first discussed making Ponniyin Selvan back in the 1980s. These two were in talks about making this five-volume book into a film and even talked about the locations, budget, and screenplay, among other things. The Vikram actor planned to have PC Sreeram on board as the cinematographer and Ilaiyaraaja as the music composer. Approximately Rs 2 crores were finalized as the budget for the movie, and the initial work for the project also commenced in the 1980s. However, as luck would have it, the flick could not materialize then.

Now, almost after 3 decades, Mani Ratnam has managed to bring the movie to silver screens. This Tamil period action drama has been bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaranunder Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts, and the first part is slated to be out on the 30th of September this year.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan is inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. It will talk about the life of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The venture has an ensemble cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Furthermore, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play crucial roles in PS 1.

