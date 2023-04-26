Did you know Naga Chaitanya is the first actor Sai Pallavi lip kissed on screen in Love Story?

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses in the South film industry. She is known to pull audiences to theatres with her screen persona, dancing skills, and top-notch acting skills. One such movie that made her reach heights in her filmography is Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, where she played the role of a Telangana girl, who struggles to find a job in the city. Apart from her performance, chemistry, and blockbuster reviews, what caught major attention is her lip-lock scene with Naga Chaitanya.

Yes, in a blink, there was a liplock scene between Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the climax. Although the kiss was shown in an emotional climax, fans were surprised to see that as Sai Pallavi follows the 'no kissing policy' on the screen. However, for Love Story, she broke the policy and kissed Naga Chaitanya on the lips. The Thank You actor also happens to be the first actor to lip kiss on screen.

About Love Story

Love Story is a romantic drama set between two people who have bigger dreams. Naga Chaitanya played the role of Revanth while Sai Pallavi played Mounica, both speaking the Telangana dialect in the film. Love Story also features Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is bankrolled under the banner Asian Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The Sekhar Kammula's directorial did wonders among the audiences and box office.

Upcoming films

Sai Pallavi was last seen in two powerhouse performances in the Telugu film Virata Parvam and Tamil film Gargi, both got critical acclaim. She has been taking a short break from films and will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in a yet untitled project, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films. The film will mark Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi's primary collaboration on-screen. According to the reports, the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.

