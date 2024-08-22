Did you know Nagarjuna, Sridevi and Rajinikanth were first choices for Ram Gopal Varma's THIS Bollywood film?

Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone as he shared his initial wish to cast Rajinikanth, Sridevi, and Nagarjuna in his 1995 film Rangeela. As per a post in Times Now News, the filmmaker stated in his blog post, that Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff who eventually were cast in the film were not his first choices for Rangeela.

Talking about the same, he said, "When I finished the story I wanted to make it in Telugu with Sridevi and Nagarjuna and was planning to ask Rajnikanth to do a guest appearance. Both Sridevi and Nagarjuna did not like the story and they preferred another story I had which was made into a film called Govinda Govinda."

Further, the filmmaker said that Nagarjuna and Sridevi thought Ram Gopal Varma was better in action films. Moreover, he said that his film, Rangeela was inspired by true events, and the idea of the film was born at an Irani café.

For the unversed, Rangeela was a Bollywood film co-written, directed, and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The 1995 romantic comedy stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The plot revolves around Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor and eventually leads to a love triangle as Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

It is worth mentioning that Rangeela marked legendary music composer and singer A R Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack. Previously, his Hindi releases were dubbed versions of his Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Rangeela was an instant hit at the box office and became a breakthrough in Urmila Matondkar’s career.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s last directorial venture was Vyuham. The Telugu biographical political thriller revolves around the unexpected events that led to the untimely death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S.

Additionally, he also appeared in a special cameo in Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

