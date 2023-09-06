Did you know Nayanthara rejected Jawan co-actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express?

Ever since her debut in 2003 with Manassinakkare, Nayanthara has risen to the ranks of a superstar with a great deal of panache. Over the years, the actress has established herself as a bankable star who could bring audiences to theaters and on whom producers can spend their money with absolute confidence. Taking the next step in her career, Nayanthara is gearing up to make her Hindi film debut, and that too alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is her favorite actor, but even his presence could not convince the actress to be a part of Chennai Express. To put matters into perspective, Nayanthara was offered the Rohit Shetty-directed film. She was not approached to play Meenamma, the female protagonist of Chennai Express, eventually essayed by Deepika Padukone.

Rather, the actress was approached to feature in the song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor, which eventually went to her Jawan co-actor Priyamani. But the question that persists is why the actress made the decision not to be part of Chennai Express. Well, there are not one but two reasons for Nayanthara making that call.

Nayanthara refused to feature in the Chennai Express song due to two reasons

First and foremost, Nayanthara is said to have declined the offer of appearing in Chennai Express as she was looking for meatier roles at the time. The actress did not want to be part of a special number, as her prime intention was to be part of films in which she had a well-written character.

Secondly, as per reports, Nayanthara did not want to feature in the song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor as it was choreographed by Raju Sundaram. For those who do not know, Raju Sundaram is the brother of Prabhu Deva, and the latter was previously in a relationship with Nayanthara. The actress did not want to work with Prabhu Deva’s brother, as the two stars had called off their relationship by then.

Well, it would not be wrong to say that it was worth the wait for Nayanthara. Exactly ten years later, the actress is now going to pair up with Shah Rukh Khan and also make her Hindi film debut as the female protagonist in Jawan. And not just any other film, but arguably the most anticipated film of the year.

