Did you know Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan registered their marriage six years ago while they were in a relationship?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan need no introduction. They are one of the best definitions of pure love and its goals. After dating for many years, the couple tied the knot last year in a grand affair and are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple, who got married in June, turned four in October as they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. But did you know they registered their marriage six years ago, even before tying the knot in 2022?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married last year but registered their marriage six years ago. And this came to light when they welcomed their babies via surrogacy. According to present Indian laws, surrogacy is illegal in India so it became big news when Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of their twins as Nayanthara was not pregnant.

The couple submitted their marriage certificate that was registered six years ago after an inquiry was conducted by Tamil Nadu about their surrogacy. The duo revealed that they registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy was banned in India.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and have been in a relationship ever since then. After almost 6 years of dating, the couple tied the knot in Mahabalipuram amid family and friends from the industry like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman and more. Four months after the wedding, they welcomed two twin boys and named them Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate first wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, today, as the couple are celebrating their first anniversary, the filmmaker has been sharing unseen pics. Firstly, he shared a few photos with his wife and wished her on her first wedding anniversary. Later, he dropped a few priceless pics of the actress with their babies and revealed the faces for the first. He also penned heartwarming notes on the special day.

The filmmaker wished his wifey with a heartfelt note on the first anniversary. "Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying 'Happy First year marriage anniversary'! Theory of relativity is true! Love you #Thangamey! Just starting our life with all the love and blessings!" wrote the director in his post.

