Did you know not Jr NTR but Prabhas was the first choice for SS Rajamouli's Student No.1?

Released in 2001, SS Rajamouli's coming-of-age romantic action film, Student No.1 was Jr NTR's first super hit movie. The film also marked the directorial debut of Rajamouli in a feature film. However, the fun fact is Jr NTR was not the first choice as the hero for the film. Producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt, recently in an episode of celebrity talk show Alitho Saradaga revealed that initially Prabhas was decided to play the titular role in Student No.1.

What made the makers of SS Rajamouli's film change their decision from Prabhas to Jr NTR? Well, the decision was changed as the late legendary actor Nandamuri Harikrishna asked them to cast his son Jr NTR in the lead role. Student No. 1 was backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. For the unversed, Student No.1 was later remade in Tamil with the same name in 2003 and in Odia as Mate Ta Love Helare (2008).

Project K

During the chat show, Ashwini also shared an update about his upcoming film Project K starring Prabhas. According to Ashwini, the makers have almost wrapped 55 percent of the shoot. Reportedly, Dutt also mentioned that Project K would be in the league of Avengers. Also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Project K is being helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

Salaar

Meanwhile, fans of Prabhas are looking forward to a big update on Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The big update will be out on August 15, on Independence Day at 12:58 PM. Salaar has Prabhas as the titular character alongside Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with RRR producer to roll from September, confirms DVV Danayya; Deets Inside