Did you know not Keerthy Suresh or Nithya Menen but THIS actress was the first choice for Mahanati?

It was reported that Keerthy Suresh replaced Nithya Menen, the original choice for the role. However, not Keerthy or Nithya but THIS actress was the first choice for Mahanati.

Director Nag Ashwin's Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role as legendary actress Savitri became one of the biggest films of 2018. Keerthy Suresh went on to win National Award for her phenomenal performance in the film. The young actress with her one performance astonished everyone. It has been almost two years since Mahanati hit the screens and it still remains one of the favourite roles of the actress so far. It was reported, Keerthy replaced Nithya Menen, the original choice for the role. However, not Keerthy or Nithya but Amala Paul was the first choice for Mahanati. Yes, you read that right!

Mahanati was first offered to Nithya Menen but she could not take it up for some reason. Now, we bring an interesting new revelation about the film. According to reports, Amala Paul had confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her she rejected the project due to personal issues. "I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savitri," the actress was quoted as saying by Gulte.com. Well, Amala might have missed one of the best roles of her career but, she is doing well professionally and is winning hearts of the audience with her powerful acting chops.

Mahanati is a biopic based on legendary actress Savitri, which was played by Keerthy Suresh, while Dulquer Salmaan, in his Telugu debut, plays the role of Gemini Ganesan. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni in supporting roles.

On the work front, Amala Paul will be seen in the Telugu version of Lust Stories. She is also working on a web series with Mahesh Bhatt.

