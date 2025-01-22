Did you know NOT Prabhas but Ram Charan was supposed to do the movie Darling?

Prabhas and Ram Charan are such stars of the South Indian film fraternity who enjoy massive fan following. While the two have not acted together on a project, did you know that there was a time when a rejected project by Ram turned out to bring massive success for Prabhas? Yes, you heard it right.

Well, 2010 saw Prabhas deliver an incredible performance with the film Darling. The movie was so well received that it has remained one of the classic works of the Rebel star.

Post its success, Prabhas cutely began to address his fans endearingly as darling and they too reciprocated with this same term. Even now, Prabhas is referred to as ‘darling’ by fans and many of his colleagues.

But quite interestingly, it was Ram Charan who was first approached with the script for the movie. However, due to reasons best known to him, the RRR star turned down the offer and the rest is history.

Fast forward to today, Ram and Prabhas have soared highest in their respective careers and each has commanded nothing less than global box office hits with some of their films.

Recently, a fun banter between the two stars was seen on the show Unstoppable With NBK, wherein RC was asked to call up Prabhas during the live show.

The latter picked up the call and what unfurled was some hilarious banter, where the Game Changer actor also dropped a certain hint about the Rebel star’s alleged buzz of getting married.

On the work front, Ram Charan’s recent performance was with Shankar’s Game Changer. Prabhas, on the other hand, delivered a successful stint with Kalki 2898 AD.

