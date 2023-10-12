Did you know: Not Prabhas but THIS actor was the first choice for Radhe Shyam?

The Radhe Shyam movie was released in 2022 as a romantic drama film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It created a lot of buzz for both the right and the wrong reasons. However, a few realised that the road to making this film was fraught with unexpected twists and turns. Hence, the film underwent many changes.

The original script for Radhe Shyam did not include a love story, and Prabhas was not the original option for the lead role.

Prabhas was not the first option for the film, but rather Daggubati Venkatesh aka Victory Venkatesh was. When Venkatesh initially received the screenplay, it was merely a narrative about a palmist, devoid of a love story or any other plot. The Narappa actor allegedly rejected the film because he didn't like the second half.

Radha Krishna Kumar, the film’s director then constructed a new story, and narrated it to Prabhas. The Baahubali actor loved it, and the film went on floors. Prabhas played the role of Vikramaditya, the world's most powerful palmist in the film.

The storyline of Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is based on a unique and magical idea incorporating palmistry. While the tale is connected with Vikramaditya as Prabhas, who finally falls in love with Prerana as Pooja Hegde. Krishnam Raju who happens to be Prabhas' uncle also played an important part in the film.

More about Radhe Shyam

The cinematography was helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The music was by Justin Prabhakaran for the Telugu version, Mithoon, Manan Bhardwaj and Amaal Mallik for the Hindi version. The background score was composed by S. Thaman for the Telugu version and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for the Hindi version.

Prabhas on the professional front

Prabhas has several exciting projects lined up. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. It will be released in Telugu as well as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam dubbed versions. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, and the leading lady is Shruthi Hassan. Prabhas' next projects include Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

