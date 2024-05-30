Did you know not Vishwak Sen but THIS actor was the first choice for Gangs of Godavari?
In a recent interview, Gangs of Godavari director Krishna Chaitanya revealed that Vishwak Sen was not the first choice for the lead role in the upcoming flick. Read on to know more!
Vishwak Sen's upcoming action-thriller Gangs of Godavari is all set to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024. The project is one of the most-awaited releases for the actor and the excitement level of fans on social media is already sky high.
Now, in a recent update, during an interview, director Krishna Chaitanya revealed who was his first choice for the lead role in Gangs of Godavari and shared it was not Vishwak Sen. The filmmaker also spoke at length about the incidents that took place during filming.
Not Vishwak Sen but Sharwanand was supposed to be in Gangs of Godavari
In an interactive session with Telugu 123, Krishna said, “I first shared the idea of the Gangs of Godavari with artist Anand Ramaraju, and from the there, we began working on the story. The film initially started with Sharwanand.”
The filmmaker continued, “But Sharwanand asked to keep this movie on hold as his movie before this was an emotional film. Because of this we encountered some gaps. Another movie of mine was also put on hold, and I was afraid there would be a lots of gaps.”
Krishna concluded his statement and mentioned that he later went to Vishwak Sen and narrated the story. The filmmaker revealed that Sen fortunately liked the story and the film came back on its production course.
Later, Krishna shared one more exciting story and mentioned that the team had earlier shot the item track with Eesha Rebba for a day. However, he revealed due to some medical issues the actress withdrew from the project and later the opportunity went to Ayesha Khan.
More about Gangs of Godavari
Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, Aayesha Khan, Nora Fathehi, and other performers play significant roles in the action drama.
Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have backed the production, which also features Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, Venkat Upputuri, and Gopichand Innamuri. The political thriller was written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya himself.
ALSO READ: HOT BUZZ: Mookuthi Amman 2 in the making; NOT Nayanthara but THIS actress is in talks for RJ Balaji's 2020 sequel