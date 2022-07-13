Director Krishna Vamshi reveals Prabhas chose Chakram over an action film; Find out

Prabhas' 2005 film Chakram is one of the classic Telugu film. Although the film didn't work well in the theaters, it went on to gain cult status. The content oriented movie came as a huge surprise to audiences after the blockbuster action and romantic movie Varsham, which biggest super hit of Tollywood. But did you know that Chakram was never supposed to happen? Yes, now after many years, the director of Chakram, Krishna Vamsi revealed that this film is very personal to Prabhas as he chose it.

The director revealed after the success of Varsham, Prabhas wanted to do some content oriented and performance based movie so he chose Varsham. Like most director Krishna Vamsi also approached Prabhas for out an out action movie but the actor said he wanted to do a role with good acting scope from him. That's when Krishna Vamshi came up with the script of Chakram.

Chakram features Prabhas, Asin and Charmme Kaur in lead roles. The film shows Prabhas in the role of a cancer patient who devotes his last days to the poor, sick and needy. The film also won to Nandi Awards back in the day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Projectk with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan.

Also Read: Throwback: When Prabhas teased Anushka Shetty for playing his mother in Baahubali & proved they have best bond

After wrapping these three projects, Prabhas will begin the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. According to our reports, he is also teaming up with director Maruthi for a supernatural action thriller titled Raja Deluxe. Malavika Mohanan and Anushka Shetty are being considered for female leads. However, an official announcement is yet to be ma