Did you know Prabhas dropped out at the last minute from THIS iconic cop action drama, only to be replaced by Ravi Mohan?

Thani Oruvan remains a classic action flick even today. The Mohan Raja directorial featured an ensemble star cast, with Ravi Mohan in the lead along with Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy. However, did you know that Ravi Mohan was not the first actor who was meant to headline the film? Yes, you heard it right!

Well, this revelation was made by the director Mohan Raja himself, back in 2023. In an interview with SS Music, the filmmaker had mentioned that the entire concept of the film, i.e., a unique cop film, was weaved keeping in mind Prabhas as the lead.

Mohan Raja mentioned that he had indeed narrated the script of Thani Oruvan to the Rebel Star, but the latter was instead keen on doing love stories and rather asked if the director had one such story in mind.

Recalling the incident, Mohan Raja had revealed, “Thani Oruvan' was initially started for Prabhas. The initial idea of jumping off of a police academy—it started with Prabhas. I narrated the story to him. He had his own career plan at that time. He said he wanted to do love stories and asked if I had any.”

Later on in the revelation, the director had expressed that if he had started off his career by doing a romantic film with Prabhas, then things might have panned out completely differently for him.

Advertisement

However, he ended up doing a romantic flick with Thalapathy Vijay instead, titled Velayudham, and sadly this time as well, Prabhas missed out on working with him.

Coming back to Thani Oruvan, a sequel of the film was announced on August 28, 2024, as the movie clocked eight years of release. Reportedly, Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara are to reprise their roles once more.

ALSO READ: BB 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on getting no social media shoutouts from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar; ‘I don’t care…’