Did you know Prabhas initially was not ready to play Lord Ram in Adipurush? Om Raut reveals

Prabhas' Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16 and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. Except for the actor's performance as Lord Raghava, the film is being trolled for VFX, screenplay, dialogues and etc. The mythological film is only earning well at the box office because of the pan-Indian name Prabhas. But did you know he initially was not ready to play the role on screen? Yes, the director was convinced and finally brought him on board as Lord Ram.

Om Raut, in a recent conversation, opened up about how he convinced Prabhas for the role. Speaking to India Today, the director said, “To be honest, it was not easy to convince him because I had a conversation with him on the phone during the pandemic when we were all stuck. The conversation went like this, ‘He asked me what is it that you want me to play? So I said, are you serious? I mean, I want you to play Prabhu Shri Ram. I want you to play the character of Raghav. He said, are you sure? I said, yes. Then he was like how will this happen? It was impossible to narrate the film on a Zoom call to such a big star.”

The director recalled how he arranged for a pilot who flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai on the same day to narrate the script to Prabhas. “I went to Hyderabad, and he immediately said yes once I narrated the film to him. He was very excited and he’s always a person who’s backed me, and believed in the direction that I wanted to go in. He has always been there and by grace of God, I think he will be there even in the future,” he was quoted.



About Adipurush

Amid huge backlash from audiences for cringe dialogues in Adipurush, the makers announced that the team will change the dialogues in the film which hurt sentiments. Movie buffs have also cited that Adipurush is nothing like Ramayana and many were hugely disappointed as well.

The film also features Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The mega-budget pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Prabhas starrer BIG update to be released in July?