Did you know Puneeth Rajkumar was the initial choice for Toby and not Raj B Shetty?

Toby is the newest film from the Kannada film industry that has won over everyone with its captivating trailer. The film starring Raj B Shetty and directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal is highly anticipated. Toby has been written by Raj B Shetty along with T K Dayanand. A little bit of trivia regarding the project is that Toby was first offered to another popular actor from the Kannada film industry.

The actor in question is not with us anymore. Puneeth Rajkumar was initially offered the film before the project was taken over by Raj. Puneeth got a narration of the first draft of Toby from Dayanand, but the actor made the decision to not do the film.

When Raj B Shetty read the script, he took the character of Toby and placed that role in a different world. After reading the script, the character of Toby was the most appealing to Raj. He made changes to the initial script written by Dayanand and created a new world that we will get to see in his new film, Toby.

Even before the story was made into a film, it had already gained a lot of traction. Dayanand had sent the film for the India Film Project’s Signature Masterclass’ fourth season, in which it was the winning entry. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kubra Sait, and Tamannaah Bhatia were the jurors who selected the best story. The latter had even said when Dayanand’s script won that his story had disturbed her.

After winning the competition, Dayanand thought of making the film into a movie. The first person that he approached with the story was Puneeth Rajkumar. He had turned his story into a script before going in for a narration with Puneeth. The narration is said to have lasted for about two and a half hours. Reportedly, Puneeth said at the end of the narration that the film will be emotionally charged and would be better if made as a Malayalam movie.

The actor had reportedly said that the film was not for his main target audience of families and youngsters.

