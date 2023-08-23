Did you know Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies?

Throughout his career, Rajinikanth has had his fair share of mass action roles. Even his last film, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, showcased the actor in a similar space. However, it has been revealed that there was one co-actor of Rajinikanth’s who told the actor to quit fighting in his movies.

This co-star was the late Raghuvaran, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in a solid number of films. The two actors were famously known to share a warm friendship, and Raghuvaran had candidly spoken to Rajinikanth about possibly acting as a peacemaker in a film.

Raghuvaran had told Rajinikanth to quit fighting in his films and to act as a peacemaker

This incident was revealed by Raghuvaran’s brother, Ramesh, in a recent interview. Ramesh revealed that his brother had told Rajinikanth that he would reach the next level if he started acting as the peacemaker in his films. In an interview with Galatta Tamil, Ramesh shared, "My brother told him, ‘Sir, you quit all this fighting in your films. You go and act as a peacemaker by stopping all the fights that take place outside on the streets. This will take you to the next level.’ Rajini Sir would then laugh in his trademark style."

In the same interview, Ramesh also elaborated on the strong bond that was shared by his brother Raghuvaran with Rajinikanth. Ramesh added, "On one occasion, while he was having lunch, Rajini sir wanted to sit and talk with Raghuvaran. They would both chat casually and eat. In fact, when Rajini sir was at the pinnacle of his stardom at the time, he would ask Raghuvaran what to do next."

Going by Ramesh’s words, it is clear that Raghuvaran and Rajinikanth were not only a hit combination on screen, but the duo shared a great bond off-camera as well. The latter passed away in 2008 at the age of 49. Raghuvaran famously acted alongside the Jailer actor in a number of films, including Sivaji: The Boss and Baashha.

Rajinikanth has himself stated that Raghuvaran is one of the two antagonists who have challenged him to date. "In my entire career, only two actors challenged me as villains in my films. One is Raghuvaran's character of Mark Antony in Baasha, and Ramya Krishnan's as Neelambari in Padaiyappa," shared Rajinikanth.

