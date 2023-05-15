Did you know Ram Charan and Upasana opted for egg freezing process very early in their marriage?

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are on cloud nine as they are all set to embrace parenthood. Upasana, who is about to start a new journey as a mom recently opened up about her first pregnancy and revealed that she and Ram Charan decided to freeze her eggs at a very early stage in their marriage.

Further, Upasana also revealed that she and her actor-husband Ram Charan wanted to focus on their careers and so, they decided to opt for egg freezing process. In an interview with Mid-Day, Upasana, "Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship."

Ram Charan and Upasana, the most loved celebrity couple has been an inspiration to many in many different ways, and now, their journey into parenthood is highly anticipated. We wish the couple all the love and happiness as they embark on this beautiful journey together. Their bundle of joy is expected in July.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Upasana reacted to being a boss lady in the true sense. Entrepreneur, philanthropist and now mom-to-be, Upasana said, "I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me. So I can still fit into my clothes and I'm not wearing that many maternity clothes and fitting into my regular clothes...I feel great about that. It's been a great journey."

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too opted for the process of freezing her eggs. She opened up about the same on UnWrapped Podcast. "When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated," revealed Priyanka Chopra.

