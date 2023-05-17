Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana once said she doesn't want children?

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. After 10 years of being married, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child. While the couple are super excited and celebrating their baby in every way possible, there was once a time when Upasana said she didn't want children.

During an event with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Upasana said she doesn’t want to have children for population control. The star wife spoke to him about having kids and the three Rs in her life. RRR stands for relationship, reproduction, and role in life. She also asked him to speak to his mother-in-law and convince her about it.

Speaking during another interview, Upasana was quoted saying, "I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be sometime soon. It’s nice that there is so much speculation about our child even before he/she is conceived, let alone born! Friends have called me asking me to let them know when I am pregnant so they can launch a birthing line for us.”



Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome their baby soon

However, in December, Ram Charan and Upasana announced pregnancy and celebrated baby showers, baby moons, parties, and vacations to welcome their first child. Reportedly, she is in her 8th month of pregnancy and will be welcoming their baby at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital.

Upasana also revealed during her pregnancy that she and Charan didn't let any pressure of having children affect them and only choose to have when they are ready. She said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

