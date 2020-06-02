Did you know Rana Daggubati was a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's THIS blockbuster film?

Rana Daggubati's screen presence with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will only leave you asking more of Vikram's character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is one of the biggest stars down South. However, he has gained popularity even among the Hindi audience and has also featured in a couple of movies. But we are sure, you might have missed his presence in and 's blockbuster film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Yes, in the film, Rana played the role of Deepika Padukone's photographer friend, Vikram. Rana Daggubati has a cameo in the film but brings a huge twist in the story. He almost gets into a heated argument with Kabir aka Ranbir Kapoor in the film. He plays a very charismatic role in the film and is sure to win your hearts.

Rana Daggubati's screen presence with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will only leave you asking more of Vikram's character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recently completed 7 years of its release and while watching the film to celebrate the occasion, a lot of fans took to social media and shared screenshots of Rana Daggubati from the film. It is one of the best cameos ever that you do not want to miss. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is currently in the news over his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj.

After his roka ceremony with Miheeka in Hyderabad, the Baahubali star recently made it official about it on social media. The Roka ceremony, which is the first event of the wedding, was attended by close members of the family. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also graced the event.

Sharing details about how he proposed Miheeka, Rana recently revealed, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

