Did you know Sai Pallavi featured in THIS Kangana Ranaut film before Nivin Pauly's Premam?

Sai Pallavi must be a few films old in the South Indian film industry but has managed to earn millions of hearts with her striking onscreen presence. The stunner has made the audience fall in love for quite a few reasons. Sai Pallavi grabbed the limelight for the film time for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. But did you know, she had an uncredited role in 's Tamil film, Dhaam Dhoom? Yes, the young beauty made her acting debut when she was in 6th grade. However, she had an uncomfortable and tough experience on the sets.

During one of the interviews with The News Minute, Sai Pallavi revealed that she doesn't consider her role in Kangana Ranaut's Dhaam Dhoom as her debut in the film industry. She also shared her experience and how she had a tough time shooting in the heat. A few years ago, during an interview, she said, "Yes, but I wouldn't call that my debut. I didn't know what I was doing! I was only in sixth grade and I went along with my friends because I wanted to cut class. I did that for two days (shooting)...it was quite an experience. I felt really uncomfortable wondering how do people do this in the heat, repeat the same thing over and over again. I saw what they were going through...the costumes, the make-up, the hair. And I thought it must be very tough to be a heroine."

Dhaam Dhoom released in 2008 and it featured Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Kangana Ranaut and Lakshmi Rai in the lead roles.

Check out Sai Pallavi's scene from the film below:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screenspace Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and it also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles.

