Did you know Sai Pallavi participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva before she made her debut in Premam?

Premam's director Alphonse Puthren approached Sai Pallavi after he was mighty impressed with her dance in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva and approached her for the role of Malar Teacher.

Sai Pallavi is known for her graceful dance moves. In her debut film Premam, one of the best moments was Sai Pallavi’s choreography to her students for a cultural event. She stole our hearts in those few minutes and she managed to gain a huge fan base precisely with that sequence. While we all know her huge passion for dance, not everyone knows that her career in entertainment started with her participation in a reality dance show – Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva for a television channel.

After she proved her dancing skills in the show, she bagged the role of Malar Teacher in Premam. In fact, the story of her casting in the film Premam is an interesting one. The film’s director Alphonse Puthren approached her after he was mighty impressed with her dancing skill in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva. However, she ignored it thinking it was a prank. Later, Alphonse Puthren approached her again after 6 years. This time, Sai Pallavi thought he was a stalker and even wanted to lodge a police complaint. Later when Alphone explained to her that he was a director, she accepted to listen to his script.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story by with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The makers only have a few portions to shoot after which they will wrap up the filming process. She also has in her kitty, Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. The film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles.

Credits :The Scroll

