  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Did you know Sai Pallavi participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva before she made her debut in Premam?

Premam's director Alphonse Puthren approached Sai Pallavi after he was mighty impressed with her dance in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva and approached her for the role of Malar Teacher.
1738 reads Mumbai
Did you know Sai Pallavi participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva before she made her debut in Premam?Did you know Sai Pallavi participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva before she made her debut in Premam?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sai Pallavi is known for her graceful dance moves. In her debut film Premam, one of the best moments was Sai Pallavi’s choreography to her students for a cultural event. She stole our hearts in those few minutes and she managed to gain a huge fan base precisely with that sequence. While we all know her huge passion for dance, not everyone knows that her career in entertainment started with her participation in a reality dance show – Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudheva for a television channel.

After she proved her dancing skills in the show, she bagged the role of Malar Teacher in Premam. In fact, the story of her casting in the film Premam is an interesting one. The film’s director Alphonse Puthren approached her after he was mighty impressed with her dancing skill in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva. However, she ignored it thinking it was a prank. Later, Alphonse Puthren approached her again after 6 years. This time, Sai Pallavi thought he was a stalker and even wanted to lodge a police complaint. Later when Alphone explained to her that he was a director, she accepted to listen to his script.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story by with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The makers only have a few portions to shoot after which they will wrap up the filming process. She also has in her kitty, Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula.  The film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles.

Credits :The Scroll

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement