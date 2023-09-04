Did you know Sai Pallavi rejected Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar and Raghava Lawrance's Chandramukhi 2?

Sai Pallavi inarguably ranks among the most reliable actors currently working in our film industry. The beloved actress has consistently given noteworthy performances time and time again. As good as Sai Pallavi is at acting, she is equally good when it comes to choosing the right script for herself.

Known to be picky with the films she associates herself with, Sai Pallavi has rejected plenty of films as she was not satisfied with the material that was presented to her. As the actress gives foremost importance to the script, she has stayed away from being a part of films just because big names are associated with them. Two hyped films that the actress rejected are Bholaa Shankar and Chandramukhi 2.

Sai Pallavi rejected Keerthy Suresh’s role in Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi and Sai Pallavi have themselves revealed that the latter was initially offered the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bholaa Shankar. But the actress turned down the role and even went on to reveal the reason for her doing so. As revealed by the actress herself, she did not commit to Bholaa Shankar because of her fear of acting in remakes. For the uninitiated, Bholaa Shankar is the Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar’s 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

In the prerelease event of Sai Pallavi’s 2021 film Love Story, Chiranjeevi disclosed that Sai Pallavi was offered to play his younger sister in Bhola Shankar. To this, the actress replied by saying, "I am usually scared to act in remakes; hence, I said no to Bhola Shankar. Otherwise, why miss an opportunity to work with you? Wherever I go, I get asked whether I have met you. A while ago, when I met Ram Charan, I wondered when I would meet you. I will be honored to work with you, sir."

Sai Pallavi turned down Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the classic Tamil film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. The first film was in turn a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, starring Shobana, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi. Even though the reason has still not been revealed, Sai Pallavi is rumored to have been initially offered Chandramukhi 2.

