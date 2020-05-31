Did you know Sai Pallavi used to watch Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s videos to learn dance?

Sai Pallavi is a brilliant dancer and she picked up the talent by watching dance videos of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai during her school days.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry, who has also set a benchmark and broken many stereotypes in the industry. She is the only actress who loves to face the camera with no makeup. It was Premam director Alphonse Putharen who encouraged her to act naturally without using any makeup and since then, Sai Pallavi flaunts her natural skin on the big screen. The Maari 2 actress is also a brilliant dancer. She used to skip her lectures in the school only to practice dance in the auditorium. The stunner got all the support from her teachers during the school days for the same. She was also a part of Telugu Season 4's dance reality show Dhee before she stepped into the film industry.

But did you know Bollywood actresses and are her inspiration when it comes to her love for dance? Yes, she picked up the talent by watching dance videos of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. Sai Pallavi has completed her education from Georgia and holds a doctorate degree in medicine. Also, not many know, during the shooting of Premam, it was Sai Pallavi who taught Nivin Pauly his dance steps. From Malar in Premam to Bhanumati in Fidaa, Sai Pallavi is winning hearts all over down South and clearly, she is going a long way in her career. She is one of the actresses who doesn't act but actually lives her character in each film.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen next opposite Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is said to be an unconventional love story with a lot of twists and turns.

She will also be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and it also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are the cinematographers. Virata Parvam will see Sai Pallavi in the role of a Naxalite and she is being trained for the same by the professionals.

