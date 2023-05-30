Did you know Sai Pallavi was first choice for Rashmika Mandanna's role in Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic film Dear Comrade, which was released in 2019, went on to become cult classic in Telugu. Although the film didn't make box office numbers, it was highly praised by audiences and critics. The lead actors impressed everyone with their performances and chemistry as Bobby and Lilly respectively. It also became the starting point for the dating rumors of Vijay and Rashmika. However, did you know that Rashmika Mandanna wasn't the first choice for the Lilly role?

According to reports, Sai Pallavi was the first choice for the role of Lilly in Dear Comrade, played by Rashmika Mandanna. It is said that she was first approached to play opposite Vijay in the film. However, she rejected the film due to unknown reasons.

Not just Dear Comrade, Sai Pallavi was approached for the roles in Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo but declined them due to a lack of weightage for the characters. She turned down the opportunity to play Manju Warrier's character in Thunivu with Ajith Kumar and Trisha’s character as Thalapathy's wife in Leo due to insufficient duration and character weightage.

About Dear Comrade

Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam simultaneously. There were rumours that the rights of Dear Comrade had been bought by Karan Johar, but no official announcement has been made as of now. The film's background score is composed by Justin Prabhakaran. Though the film garnered mixed reviews, the audience loved the heartwarming performances of Rashmika and Vijay in the lead roles.



Upcoming films

Sai Pallavi will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film is yet-to-be-titled and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's first collaboration on-screen. The film is a tale of ‘Guts and Gore," and is going to be high on patriotism.

ALSO READ: THIS Bollywood actor confesses having crush on Sai Pallavi; Reveals he has no strength to approach