Did you know Sai Pallavi was offered Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Vijay's Leo? Here's why she turned it down

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She is known for doing roles that define her as an actor and her filmography speaks volumes about it. Now, it is reported that Sai Pallavi rejected two big movies because of a lack of character weightage.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi was approached for the roles in Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo but declined them due to a lack of weightage for the characters. She turned down the opportunity to play Manju Warrier's character in Thunivu with Ajith Kumar and Trisha’s character as Thalapathy's wife in Leo primarily due to insufficient duration and character weightage. Sai Pallavi believes in accepting roles that give equal importance to both the story and the character.

In Thunivu, Manju Warrier played the role opposite Ajith Kumar in the film. She plays Kanmani, an accomplice of Ajith’s character Dark Devil/Michael Jackson in executing a bank heist. Coming to Leo, it is reportedly said Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay's wife in the film. Leo is one of the biggest movies from the South.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi created box office success with her last release, Gargi, and up next, she has been roped in as the leading lady alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Rajkumar Periaswam's untitled project. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, the movie has been named SK21 for now. The film will mark Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi's primary collaboration on-screen. According to the reports, the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Sai Pallavi will be a part of director Sukumaran's Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. She is expected to begin shooting for her portions very soon.

