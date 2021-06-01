Did you know Samantha Akkineni had locked herself in a room for three days for THIS reason?

While we can't wait to see her portray the role of Srikant Tiwari’s arch nemes is Raji, in the new season, here are 5 interesting facts about her to know before watching The Family Man 2.

One of the most established actresses in the Tamil and Telugu industry, Samantha Akkineni is making her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee co-starrer The Family Man 2. The trailer was released recently and the audience is eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them. Her acting skills, impeccable screen presence and unmatched versatility has already won hearts down South. Now she is set to create the same magic among the audience in North. Her wish of playing a role in a mainstream Hindi title is finally coming true with The Family Man 2. While we can't wait to see her portray the role of Srikant Tiwari’s arch nemes is Raji, in the new season, here are 5 interesting facts about her to know before watching The Family Man 2.

1. A humanitarian at heart: Samantha Akkineni runs an NGO which she started in 2012. The non-governmental organization is called Pratyusha Support provides support to women and children. The South beauty believes in humanity and is always seen doing her bit to make society a better place.

2. The zeal to learn: Samantha will be seen playing the role of Raji in the Family Man season 2, who besides playing Srikant’s opponent, works in a garment factory. However, did you know to showcase and make the role as realistic as possible, she actually learnt the art of weaving in a real garment factory?



3. Intense physical training: Samantha has gone through intense and rigorous physical training and transformation to portray the role of Raji, as realistically as possible. She did hours of physical training every day.



4. A method actor: To understand her character of Raji better, Samantha did intense research on how she wanted herself to look on the screen. She had even locked herself in a room for three days and watched multiple documentaries to get under the skin of Raji. Interesting, isn't it?

5. Action scenes: Samantha will be seen in a totally new avatar and her massive transformation for the same has already left her fans amazed. This is her first deglamorized role where she is doing hardcore action stunts. She will be seen holding a gun in The Family Man 2.

The Family Man 2 will screen on Amazon Prime Video from 4th June! How excited are you?

