Did you know Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya spent THIS whopping amount on their fairy tale wedding?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in two ceremonies after years of being in a relationship.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved celebrity couples from the South entertainment industry. They have been giving us couple goals with their photos on social media. Their lifestyle is also an inspiration for healthy and happy living. On the birthday of Samantha Akkineni, let’s look back at how much the couple had spent on their fairy tale wedding ceremony. According to Free Press Journal, the South’s star couple had spent a whopping Rs 10 Crore on their wedding.

The couple had two wedding ceremonies and they reportedly had only 150 guests. On 6th October 2017, the couple married as per Hindu rituals. For the Hindu ceremony, Samantha went vintage and she reportedly donned the saree of Chaitanya’s grandmother D Rajeshwari. On 7th October, they had a Christian wedding ceremony, where the critically acclaimed actress stunned her fans and followers in a beautiful wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty – a Tamil film and a Telugu Film. The Kollywood film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Her Tollywood film is a mythological drama titled Shaakunthalam. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of his film with Sai Pallavi titled Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. Chaitanya is shooting for his next Telugu film, Thank You. Being directed by Vikram Kumar, the upcoming film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Credits :Free Press Journal

Share your comment ×