Did you know Samantha was not first choice for Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is known for captivating millions of hearts with her exceptional performances in films like Theri, Kushi, and Yashoda, among others.

Talking about her brilliant performances, we cannot forget her as Vaembu in Super Deluxe, for sure. Samantha was very convincing in the role of a strong-headed, unapologetic woman who owes up to her mistakes in the film. But how many of you are aware that the stunner was actually not the first choice for the film?

Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu not the first choice for Super Deluxe?

Samantha, who absolutely nailed her role as Vaembu in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe, was not the first choice for the character. Yes, you read that right. The Shakuntalam actress revealed this in an interview with the Film Companion South a few years ago.

She said that she wasn't the first choice to play the female lead role in the movie. Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja had previously approached two heroines who rejected the offer, and only then he approached Samantha.

Further, the actress also revealed that while working with the director, the maximum number of takes that she took for the final shot must be around 5.

For the unversed, Super Deluxe was Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial venture, released in 2019. The National Award-winning filmmaker was back in the director’s seat after a gap of 8 long years. Super Deluxe is a critically acclaimed film that received excellent reviews because of the cast’s performance.

Apart from Samantha, the action-thriller also features a brilliant star cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnalini Ravi, and Gayathrie Shankar, among others, in key roles.

What is Samantha Ruth Prabhu up to in her career?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

The Indian spy action thriller TV series is helmed by Raj & DK, best known for Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man.

Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday this year. The film is a little extra special for Samantha, as it would also mark her debut as a producer.

Moreover, reports suggest that the Kushi actress is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made by the director or actors on the same.

