Did you know Sivakarthikeyan once predicted that Atlee would work with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan?

Jawan director Atlee was recently seen in an interview with Indian anchor Gobinath on YouTube where they talked plenty about the director's future lineups and potential team-ups he might have.

During the interview, Atlee said that way before working with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in various films, actor Sivakarthikeyan had predicted that the director would work with them both as the years went on.

Sivakarthikeyan predicts Atlee will work with Vijay and SRK

Sivakarthikeyan, one of the young actors in Tamil cinema has given various hits and blockbusters in films and now Atlee reveals that he had predicted after the release of the director’s first film Raja Rani that he would work with big stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to Gobinath, Atlee said “If you ever meet Siva, you can ask him. He once told me that I would be in a big movie with an actor like Shah Rukh Khan and laughed about it.”

He also added, “After I finished Raja Rani, Siva asked what I’m doing next and I just told him I have this and that dates free. He countered it by saying I might go ahead and work with a big actor like Thalapathy Vijay. We may have talked about all of this as a joke but it all has eventually happened.”

Atlee and Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the Tamil language superhero film Maaveeran co-written and directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film featured Aditi Shankar playing the female lead role and actors Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Yogi Babu, and Sunil playing supporting roles. The film was well-received by critics and was a massive hit at theaters.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan is going to be seen on the big screen again next year on the occasion of Pongal with his sci-fi film Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar. The film has Rakul Preet Singh co-starring with him and has actors Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, and many more in key roles. The film is musically composed by AR Rahman.

Sivakarthikeyan is also busy shooting for his film tentatively called SK21 which is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s production company and has Sai Pallavi playing the lead alongside him. The actor is also set to feature in AR Murugadoss’ next film which is rumored to have Mohanlal and Vidyut Jamwal in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Atlee has not finalized his next film but it is being speculated that it may be a dual hero subject and the filmmaker is eyeing to bring in Thalapathy Vijay and SRK together for the project. Moreover, the director is also producing 4 movies under his production company as well.

