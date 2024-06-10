Did you know Sonam Kapoor REJECTED Mani Ratnam's Kadal?

Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of Bollywood is known for her roles in films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, and Delhi 6 among others. In a report published back in 2011 by the Times of India, it was revealed that Kapoor was initially skeptical about working with filmmaker Mani Ratnam due to the language barrier.

While Sonam never confirmed it officially, it was reported that she feared a possible negative impact. As per the report, a friend of the actress revealed that Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor also encouraged her to take up the project.

When Sonam Kapoor rejected a Mani Ratnam movie

Despite Anil Kapoor, urging her to take the role, Sonam had already decided and declined the offer. When the actress was asked about her decision to star in a regional project, Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, "I wouldn't like to comment on working with Mani sir.”

She continued, “But yes, I would love to do something amazing after Players. However, nothing is confirmed yet.”

More about Kadal

Kadal is a 2013 Tamil drama written, directed, and produced by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Gautham Karthik, Arjun Sarja, Arvind Swamy, Thulasi Nair, Lakshmi Manchu, and others.

Gautham, the son of Tamil actor Murali Karthikeyan Muthuraman, and actress Thulasi both made their debut with Kadal. Legendary A.R. Rahman was the music composer of the film.

More about Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor debuted in 2007 in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Despite a box office bomb, the film the film gained cult status over time and featured a cameo by superstar Salman Khan.

In the following years, Sonam starred in several notable films such as Delhi 6, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Padman, etc. She received widespread acclaim for her performance as flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller Neerja.

Sonam Kapoor has taken a break from the films and is currently spending time with her family, husband Anand Ahuja, and son Vayu.

