Did you know Sridevi received salary on par with Chiranjeevi for Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari?

Telugu film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead role is one of the most loved movies released in 1990. Helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film witnessed a successful 100 day run in several theatres and a 200-day run at one of the cinema halls. Regarded as a cult classic of Telugu cinema, the film which was made on Rs 9 crore, collected massive Rs 15 crore worldwide at the box office.

However, the interesting fact about the film is, late Sridevi was paid salary on par with Chiranjeevi for Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. During one of the interviews a couple of years ago, producer Ashwini Dutt had revealed this interesting fact about the film.

He had said, "I paid around Rs 35 lakh to Chiranjeevi and Rs 25 lakh to Sridevi. Her craze was at peaks during that time and she received salary on par with star heroes."

For the unversed, this was the third time Chiranjeevi and Sridevi were paired in a film and were called mainstream sizzling onscreen pair then.

The film was dubbed in Tamil as Kaadhal Devathai, in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara, and in Malayalam as Hai Sundhari. The makers left no stone unturned to capitalise on Sridevi's popularity.