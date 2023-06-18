Did you know Thalapathy Vijay’s car got stuck in Kashmir due to snow? Find out what happened next

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-starring an ensemble cast including the likes of Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, is inarguably among the most anticipated films of the year. Fans of the actor have been waiting and revelling in all the updates, small or big, related to the film. Now, the producer of the film, Lalit Kumar, has given inside information about the shoot of Leo. And fans of Vijay will be happy to hear them.

Leo producer reveals how Thalapathy Vijay helped during a road block in Kashmir

Lalit Kumar, who earlier worked with the Theri star in Master, also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, praised the actor's dedication. In the recently held SS Music Event, he shared several tidbits about the shoot of the film and the actor himself. The producer revealed that during the Kashmir schedule of the film, Vijay acted with just a shirt on, even though it was -20°C. For a fight sequence, the actor had to even roll on ice wearing only a shirt, the Leo producer shared.

When the cast and crew reached Kashmir, the producer revealed that it was so cold that they could not even see the road. He also recalled an interesting incident when a car got stuck in the road due to heavy snow, and how Vijay helped. The Leo producer revealed that Thalapathy Vijay helped push the car without any starry tantrums.

His comments prove that Thalapathy is indeed a delight to work with. Anyway, all’s well that ends well, and the Kashmir schedule of 52 days was completed.

About Leo

The ensemble cast of Leo consists of Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan, starring alongside Thalapathy. Expected for a theatrical release this year on October 19, the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. The movie marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo of Vijay and Lokesh after Master. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, and the songs are expected to be another chartbuster, as is the case for most of the musician's songs.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

After Leo, Thalapathy Vijay is set to star in a project helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Rumors are rife that Jyothika, who has previously worked with Vijay will be the female lead in the film.

