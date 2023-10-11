Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan inspired Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo; check out how

Celebrated veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 today, and his indomitable presence in the Indian film industry continues to influence filmmakers. It might come as a surprise to many that director Lokesh Kanagaraj found inspiration in Amitabh Bachchan's cinematic legacy to infuse commercial appeal into his upcoming movie, Leo.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film Hum

In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Lokesh disclosed that the foot-tapping dance number Naa Ready from Leo was born out of his aspiration to recreate the magic of Bachchan's iconic Jooma Chumma De De song from the 1990 smash hit, Hum. He shared this iconic reference with composer Anirudh Ravichander, aiming to craft a party anthem that echoes the same high-octane vibe and rhythmic beats as the timeless track. The 1990 hit song was in a complete flavor of its own, from a high-energy Amitabh Bachchan just setting the floor ablaze to the duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s music, the song is still an iconic piece even after decades.

Interestingly, Hum also served as a source of inspiration for superstar Rajinikanth's iconic cult film, Baasha. Hum tells the story of a man fleeing his turbulent past, a theme that intriguingly aligns with the narrative of Leo. Ironically, Rajinikanth also played a prominent role in the 1990 film, essaying the character of Inspector Kumar Malhotra.

About Leo

From what we can gather from the trailer, Leo revolves around Parthi, portrayed by the dynamic Thalapathy Vijay. Parthi's tranquil life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes the focal point of intense media attention. A group of nefarious criminals relentlessly pursue him and his family to settle old scores, compelling our protagonist to confront his past.

Leo is billed to have the same theme as the graphic novel A History of Violence written by John Wagner and Vince Locke but surely there will be a distinct Lokesh influence on the film’s writing which is going to make it a unique watch. Lokesh Kanagaraj has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the film's social undertones, reserving his comments until the film's release on October 19.

At 81, Amitabh Bachchan remains a highly sought-after figure in the Indian film industry, with numerous high-budget projects lined up across South Indian languages. In a much-anticipated reunion, he will share screen space with Rajinikanth in their forthcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him alongside stalwarts like Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: Leo's third single Anbenum to release on THIS date; New poster ft Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha will melt your heart