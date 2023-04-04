Did you know that Bahubali star Prabhas wanted to be a hotelier before entering films?

Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in the country who shot to pan-Indian recognition with SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali series. He has been the most in-demand star working across industries and there has been no looking back for him ever since 2015. However, the actor recently shared an interesting titbit about his career that might be surprising to fans as he hints at a possible alternate career in the hotel industry. Prabhas has often confessed to his foody ways and love for exploring new food all around the world.

Prabhas always wanted to be in the Hotel Business

Before being the poster boy of commercial cinema, Prabhas aspired to be in the hotelier business. His love for all things related to food led him in his early years to plan a career for himself in the hotel industry. He has always been passionate about feeding people on his film sets and loves trying out different cuisines. Prabhas is known for being the go-to person to depend on for food on his film sets where he brings in homemade food for the whole cast and crew. He has always had a reputation as a staunch foodie and wanted to spend time doing something around his epicurean interest early on, which will come as a surprise to his fans.

Upcoming Projects

Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, where he will be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan. The film which has been in production for a long time is currently in its final stages of production with the climax shoot going on abroad. Salaar is expected to be his biggest action film to date with some of the most technically advanced imagery ever seen in Indian cinema. He also getting ready for the release of his live-action animated film Adipurush which is all set for a release in June. Prabhas is also shooting for the high-octane superhero film Project K where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon unveil NEW poster of the magnum opus on the occasion of Ram Navami