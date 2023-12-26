Did you know that Chiyaan Vikram and Selvaraghavan were supposed to collaborate on a film?

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most versatile and experimental actors in Tamil cinema and having such a profile in his filmography, it only seems odd that he hasn’t collaborated with a filmmaker as eccentric in filmmaking like director Selvaraghavan.

Though this was new to our knowledge, it was recently revealed by GV Prakash Kumar who is a constant collaborator of Selvaraghavan that both the actor and director were supposed to come together for a film called Sindhubaadh but was later shelved.

Chiyaan Vikram and Selvaraghavan’s shelved project

Talking to Cinema Vikatan, composer-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar revealed that back in 2010 after the success of his first film with Selvaraghavan called Aayirathil Oruvan starring Karthi, Reema Sen and Andrea Jeremiah he and the director were supposed to collaborate once again for the project with Chiyaan Vikram.

Unfortunately, due to multiple delays to the project, the film had to be shelved and the opportunity for this collaboration with Vikram was missed out. The director and composer did collaborate once again in 2011 for the film called Mayakkam Enna starring Selvaraghavan’s brother Dhanush himself in the leading role, with Richa Gangopadhyay alongside him.

Interestingly, GV Prakash had already composed a song for the Vikram project which was later used in this film called Naan Sonnadhum Mazhaivandhucha which received a generally positive review from music lovers.

Though Selvaraghavan was last seen as director in 2022 with Dhanush starrer Naane Varuvean, the director has turned into more of an actor with films like Beast, Saani Kaayidham, Mark Antony, and many more. The director was confirmed to direct the sequel to his film Aayirathil Oruvan with Dhanush as the lead actor but further updates of the same haven’t been known.

GV Prakash is currently working on the composition for his first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan for the tentatively titled film SK 21 starring Sai Pallavi alongside him. Moreover, his next films include Captain Miller, Thangaalan, Suriya 43, Vaadivaasal, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam directed by Dhanush, and many more.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Workfront

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen this year with the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan: II afterward he was set to hit the theaters with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam but was yet again delayed due to a court order.

The actor is next set to feature in the Pa Ranjith film Thangalaan and also feature in the lead role for Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar’s tentatively titled film Chiyaan 62, also composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

