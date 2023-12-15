Did you know that makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 planned to complete shoot with a dupe of Jagadeesh post his arrest?
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 makers were planning on completing the shoot for the film’s rest of the schedule with the help of a dupe? Check it out.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.
In an earlier report, it was revealed that Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari has been arrested, allegedly for his girlfriend's suicide. The 30-year-old actor, known for his role as Keshav in Pushpa: The Rise is accused of filming footage of a girl and then using the video to blackmail her.
This has reportedly led to the woman’s death by suicide on November 29. For the unversed, Jagadeesh had been missing since the incident, as per reports. However, the police finally caught him on December 6 and charged him under Section 306.
Now, it was recently revealed that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule tried shooting the remainder of his scenes using a dupe. But the use of dupe in his place has not been up to mark, and it is said the makers are planning to release him on bail to complete the shoot.
Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari to be out on bail by Pushpa makers
According to reports, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari is allegedly being released on bail after the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 are planning to spend Rs 15 lakh for his bail amount. This will make it the first-ever incident in Telugu cinema where an actor is released out on bail, for completing the shoot of his film.
Considering the fact that Jagadeesh who plays the role of Keshav in the film is an important character in the film he acts as the second hand to Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa.
The arrest against Jagadeesh had occurred on December 6 based on a complaint filed by the woman's family. Reports suggest that the deceased woman, who worked in short films, was said to be in a relationship with Jagadeesh.
More about Pushpa
Coming to the film Pushpa 2, the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna was expected to join the shoot a few days ago. According to an independent source, the actress was extremely happy with the success she got from her character in Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal and was expected to join the shoot for Pushpa 2 to reprise the role of Srivalli from the first part.
The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2, boasts an impressive cast that also includes Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film is written and directed by Sukumar with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music like the first part.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.
