Did you know that not Suriya but Ajith Kumar was supposed to be the lead of THIS iconic Tamil thriller?

Ajith Kumar is no less than an evergreen star of Kollywood. His films are no less than classics and are still relevant across millions of fans. While he is lauded for delivering some of the best cinema ever, did you know he was the first choice of actor for the cult classic Tamil thriller Ghajini? Yes, you heard that right!

Not only was he the first choice, but AR Murugadoss had even thought of making both the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film with him as the lead. In fact, AK had even shot a few first looks with leading lady Asin.

However, it did not materialise positively. Ajith’s casting from such an impeccable film fell through over some conflict between him and the makers.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, in one of his older statements, had said how he was always sure to work on a project like Ghajini with Ajith, since even his directorial debut was with the same actor.

In fact, the director even mentioned that it was Ajith’s suggestion on the script that the male protagonist be shown having six-pack abs, which naturally both Suriya and Aamir also showcased in their performance.

Nonetheless, the project never got dropped completely and ultimately the filmmaker roped in Suriya Sivakumar for the Tamil version of the film in 2005.

Advertisement

For its Hindi remake in 2008, Aamir Khan was chosen as the lead, whilst Asin Thottumkal remained the leading lady in both versions.

Well, agree or not, although Ajith did not get to play the iconic character in the action thriller, both Suriya and Aamir delivered a power-packed performance in both versions of the film.

ALSO READ: After SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, will SS Rajamouli's next be an adaptation of Mahabharata?