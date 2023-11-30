Did you know that Sandeep Reddy Vanga actually planned to have an open-ended climax for Arjun Reddy?

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently caught in an interview for his next film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theaters tomorrow, December 1st, and is really looked forward to by many.

During the interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked whether he had planned an alternative climax for his debut film Arjun Reddy which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The director revealed that he had initially planned to keep an open-ended climax for the film which wouldn’t have given the happy ending we see in the movie today.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s alternative climax for Arjun Reddy

The Arjun Reddy director disclosed in a recent interview that he initially had planned the climax of the film where Vijay Deverakonda’s character Arjun Reddy would see Shalini Pandey’s Preethi at the park, pregnant with his child. Though he urges her to return to him and marry him, she declines which makes the protagonist visit the park daily, leaving the film with an open ending of whether or not she will return to him one day.

The director revealed that he changed the ending of the movie to a happy ending during the shoot of the film and opted to keep the climax we all see now. The film was a major hit in theaters, giving a breakthrough for Vijay Deverakonda as an actor, slingshotting him to be a major leading actor in Tollywood.

Arjun Reddy features the story of a high-functioning alcoholic who has an anger management problem and went down this self-destructive path after his girlfriend decided to marry someone else. The film was made on the basis of Vanga’s own life as a physiotherapy student which he developed into a comprehensive script.

More about Sandeep Reddy’s work front

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for the release of his next film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor headlining it. The film features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and many more in prominent roles.

The film portrays the story of a toxic father-son relationship which makes the son become a dreaded gangster who is willing to go to any lengths to safeguard his father and gain his approval. Moreover, Vanga is next set to direct Prabhas in a film called Spirit which would be about a violent cop and is likely to start its production next year.

