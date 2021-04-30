Did you know Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan wanted to be a farmer and not an actor?

Pawan Kalyan also revealed that he accidentally happened to be an actor. He was not supposed to be an actor.

Referred as 'Power Star' by his fans, Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut in the 1996 Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. In a short span of time, he managed to earn a massive fan following down South. Pawan Kalyan started his political career in 2008 and founded his own political party named Jana Sena Party in 2014. But did you know acting was not something that Pawan Kalyan ever looked at as a career?

During an interview with Film Companion in 2016, Pawan Kalyan started off by introducing himself as a shy person and someone who does not like to talk much about himself. He then went on to add, "my passion was always in gardening and farming, I always wanted to be a farmer. Except that, I can become other things also. Still, I try a little farming and gardening. Pawan Kalyan also revealed that he accidentally happened to be an actor. He was not supposed to be an actor.



శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారికి కోవిడ్ పాజిటివ్

ఆయన క్షేమం... కొనసాగుతున్న చికిత్స pic.twitter.com/089nooZUlV — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 16, 2021 Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He is undergoing treatment and has isolated himself at his farmhouse. Many celebs took to Twitter and prayed for the Vakeel Saab actor's speedy recovery.

His upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu's co-star Nidhhi Agerwal tweeted, "Praying for your speedy recovery @PawanKalyan gaaru. Get well soon (sic)."

Mahesh Babu also wished him a speedy recovery as he tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan. Get well soon! Strength and prayers (sic)."

