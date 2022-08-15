Did you know Vijay Deverakonda REJECTED Karan Johar's Bollywood film offer after Arjun Reddy?

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his upcoming sports drama, Liger is a tremendous success. As part of the promotions, the Arjun Reddy star attended a press meet in Hyderabad today. During the interaction, he shared how he bagged his first Bollywood flick. He was quoted saying, "After watching Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar offered me to do a Bollywood film, then I was not ready, and now, we approached with Liger as it has the pan-India appeal. He supported us well in every aspect."

Yesterday, the Dear Comrade actor attended an event in Chennai, where he made heads turn with his chic style sense in a black lungi teamed with a basic white tee and leather jacket. His promotional wardrobe has been keeping the fashion police on their toes recently.

Talking at an event in Mumbi, he opened up about his character in the movie, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting," Vijay said. "On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves."

As Liger nears release on the 25th of August this year, the project has already created a lot of buzz all across the country. Apart from VD as an MMA fighter with a speech defect and Ananya Panday as his love interest, this action entertainer further star Ronit Roy as his coach and Ramya Krishna as his mother, along with Legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Made under the direction of Puri Jagannadh and financed by Dharma Productions, the venture has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

