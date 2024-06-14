Did you know Vijay Sethupathi FOUGHT with Vignesh Shivan during Nayanthara co-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s shoot?

Vijay Sethupathi is getting loads of love and appreciation because of his film Maharaja which was released today, June 14. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor revealed about his past issues with director Vignesh Shivan. This happened during the shooting of their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vijay Sethupathi opens up about his fight with Vignesh Shivan

As per a report in Indian Express, Vijay Sethupathi said, “After the first day of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan shoot, I called Vicky and fought with him. I told him, You are trying to teach me acting. You haven’t understood me.”

Sethupathi also recalled how he loved the film when Vignesh narrated the script. However, the Jawan actor took some time to understand the character and his director’s expectations of him which led to fights between them.

The duo has now resolved their issues and they have also moved on in their careers and personal lives as well. Further, the Vikram actor praised Vignesh and called him a special filmmaker. “We wouldn’t even touch a subject like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nobody understands him. If you trust him and go along, he will create magic,” he said.

What is Vijay Sethupathi up to in his career?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has been released in the theatres today. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the crime-thriller features Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth among others key roles.

Advertisement

After Maharaja, the DSP actor will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the sequel to the 2023 movie Viduthalai.

The crime-thriller follows the journey of Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, and others in key roles. Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan and Munnar Ramesh will reprise their roles from the first part.

Moreover, Sethupathi has P Aarumugakumar's ACE. The makers dropped an intriguing title teaser for the movie, last month.

ALSO READ: Vedhika, Rahul Vijay, and Lakshmi Manchu starrer web series Yakshini’s HD version leaks online within hours of release