Did you know Vijay Sethupathi moved to Dubai for THIS reason before his breakthrough as an actor in Tamil?

Vijay Sethupathi needs no introduction in the Indian film industry. He is one of the most talented, treasured and finest actors. Although he predominantly works in Tamil, the actor carries a huge fan base all over the world for his impeccable acting skills. Often lauded for his exceptional and enthralling acting performances, Vijay Sethupathi earned the moniker Makkal Selvan from fans, which translates to ‘people’s treasure.’ Well we know him now but did you know that Vijay Sethupathi during his struggling period before he achieved this kind of stardom.

Before finding breakthrough in the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi worked at various jobs to earn money and in the same process, he moved to Dubai too. Yes, you read it right, the Master actor back then moved to Dubai as he had to earn money and take care of his three sisters. Reportedly, he worked as an accountant in Dubai as the job gave him twice more than what he was earning in India. How interesting right and today he is one of the richest stars in the South. There is no doubt that Vijay Sethupathi put a lot of dedication and hard work to reach what he has achieved today.

Although not much is known about Vijay Sethupathi's personal life as he is a very low key celebrity. It is also said that he found his true love Jessy Sethupathi during his struggling period in Dubai.

After his struggling period in Dubai, Vijay Sethupathi returned back to India to pursue his dream of being an actor. He began acting in supporting roles and marked his debut as protagonist with Thenmerku Paruvakaatru movie in 2010. Later, he went on to play villain roles and when Tamil film Pizza thrust him into stardom, films such as Sundarapanidan, Soodhu Kavvum and Orange Mittai were experiments in the exploration of his acting abilities. However, it was the film Vikram Vedha, which made Vijay Sethupathi, the ‘God of acting’ and his latest role as transgender in Super Delux is an addition to it as he was ranked among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade and also earned him a National Award.

Vijay Sethupathi has more to offer and amaze his fans as he has a bunch of movies lined up, which are namely Vikram, Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal, Gandhi Talks, Tughlaq Durbar, Malayalam film 19 (1) (a), Hindi film Mumbaikar and many others.

