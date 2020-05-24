Did you know Vijay Sethupathi named his son after an old friend who died during the actor's school days?

Vijay Sethupathi is quite shy and makes sure to keep his family away from media glares. However, there are certain things about his personal life that will leave you stunned.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest actors in the Kollywood film industry. The actor has worked in several blockbusters like Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, 96 amongst many and fans are eagerly looking forward to his next Master, alongside Thalapathy Vijay. With every character in his films, Vijay has proved his versatility. On the personal front, the actor is quite shy and makes sure to keep his family away from media glares. However, there are certain things about his personal life that will leave you stunned. Did you know that Vijay Sethupathi used to work as an accountant before he stepped into the film industry?

Also, not many know, his son Surya has been named in the memory of his old friend who passed away during their school days. Vijay Sethupathi is a proud parent to two kids, a son Surya and a daughter Shreeja. He named his son Surya in the remembrance of his friend who died during his school days. His son made his acting debut as the younger version of Sethupathi in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film released in 2015.

Vijay Sethupathi is known as an extremely humble person in the industry. This is one of the reasons he has a large fan base across the country. The Tamil star met his wife Jessy online and after dating each other for two years, the couple got married in 2003.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screenspace Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay's Master was expected to hit the screens in April but has been pushed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in the female lead role. The makers of the film have resume post-production and are looking forward to the big release post lockdown. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and it is produced by XB Movie Creators.

