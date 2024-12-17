Did you know Vijay Sethupathi named his son Surya as tribute to a childhood friend he lost?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Vijay Sethupathi is all set and gearing up for the release of his film, Viduathalai Part 2, co-starring along with Soori. As the movie hits the big screens on December 20, 2024, were you aware of this touching fact behind the actor naming his son, Surya?

As per a report by Koimoi, Vijay Sethupathi had once revealed that he named his son Surya after his friend who died during his childhood days. The actor had apparently named his son as a mark of tribute to his old friend.

Vijay Sethupathi met his now-wife, Jessie Sethupathi, while he was working in Dubai. Back in the day, both of them started dating online, leading him to return to India in 2003, tying the knot with his lady-love. Even though the actor initially had an interest in cinema, it was after his marriage and a motivation provided by director Balu Mahendra that led him to become an actor.

The actor and his wife have two children, the elder being their son Surya and a younger daughter Shreeja. Surya had even made his debut in cinema by playing his father’s childhood character in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, co-starring Nayanthara and directed by Vignesh Shivan. Moreover, the star kid also played a supporting role alongside his dad in the film Sindhubaadh.

As of 2024, it was also announced that Surya would be making his debut as a lead actor in stunt master Anl Arasu’s debut directorial, Pheonix. However, the film, which was supposed to be released in November, has been postponed, and a new release date has yet to be announced.

Moving ahead, Vijay Sethupathi will soon appear as one of the leads in director Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2. The movie, co-starring Soori, features the tale of an extremist group leader being apprehended by police in 1987 for a train derailment case. However, things start to get suspenseful when a newly-appointed police constable is caught in a conflict of interest between what is morally right and what his duty asks for.

The sequel flick is set to explore more about the tale and understand the truth behind everything.

