Did you know Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja’s script was initially supposed to have Master’s Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as lead?

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja is currently streaming on Netflix and is being lauded for it. Now, the film’s director Nithilan Swaminathan has unveiled that he initially had plans to make a movie with the same core as Master fame Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

In an interview on Touring Talkies, the director was seen talking about his initial stages of making the film. He said, “I had gone to many producers and actors for the film, and some of the actors even liked the story. Shanthanu (Bhagyaraj) was very apt for the film and he also was very interested in the same.”

The director also added how the actor had approached various producers for the film but it did not sync up. He further added, “As I felt this was getting delayed, I decided to go ahead with another script which became Kurangu Bommai.”

Additionally, the filmmaker also added that the main core of the initial story he had planned for his film with Shanthanu was later taken and made into Maharaja. The film has been surely making waves in Tamil cinema with many people lauding the movie for its performances and screenplay.

Coming to the movie Maharaja, the film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role features him as a barbershop owner. Living as a single father with his only daughter, the duo has a special affection for Lakshmi, a garbage bin made of steel that saved the latter’s life one day as a baby.

However, things take a turn when the garbage bin goes missing after a robbery at their home. Now, the man tries to seek the help of police to find his missing bin which goes on to reveal much more hidden details.

Apart from Vijay, the movie also has actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, after the humongous success of Maharaja, director Nithilan Swaminathan is rumored to collaborate with actress Nayanthara for an upcoming movie. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

