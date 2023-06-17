Did you know Yash met his wife Radhika Pandit while working on Television serial Nanda Gokula?

Rocking Star Yash is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. With just two films, KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, he became a pan-Indian star and rose to worldwide fame. The actor left everyone awestruck with his performance as Rocky Bhai. But it was all easy and a cakewalk for Yash to become what he is today. Yes, he had his fair share of struggles. Before making his debut as a lead actor in films, he worked for many years on Television.

After working in theatre, Yash made his acting debut with a serial on Kannada Television. He first worked on a serial titled Nanda Gokula, which aired on ETV Kannada. The actor was highly appreciated for this performance in the serial. In fact, He also met his future wife Radhika Pandit on the sets of this show. Reportedly, the actor who was roped in to play the opposite in the serial was replaced by Yash at the last minute.

Following that, the duo worked together on four projects together, and slowly their bond transformed into a strong friendship. Both spent a lot of time in each other's company and began dating. On August 12, 2016, the couple exchanged rings in a romantic ceremony in Goa. Yash and Radhika got married in a private wedding ceremony in Bangalore on December 9, 2016. They are proud parents of two kids- Ayra and Yatharv.

Check out Yash and Radhika Pandit's pics here:

About Yash's television career, debut and upcoming films

He also worked on the lead on serials like Uttarayana, Preethi Illada Mele, and Shiva. During his initial struggling days in the Kannada film industry, Yash made his presence felt in shows like Silli Lalli, Mukta, Malebillu where he played cameo roles.

Yash made his debut in the Kannada industry with Moggina Manasu in 2008 and later delivered many commercial hits, including Modalasal, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Drama, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward in Sandalwood. However, his destiny and life turned when director Prashanth Neel offered him Rocky Bhai with a period action film KGF: Chapter 1, and the rest is history. The impact of KGF and Rocky Bhai has been so strong that he is yet to announce his next.

After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, the actor is yet to announce his next. He reportedly has decided to take time and chose the best script as he doesn't want to disappoint his fans after the expectations set post-KGF.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan-Upasana begin preparations to welcome newborn; Share glimpse of handcraft cradle