Did you notice Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam trailer?

As we all know, Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. Little Arha will be seen playing the role of young Prince Bharata. Well, the much-awaited trailer of Shaakuntalam is out and Allu Arjun's daughter steals the show with her presence in the last frame. One can see in the trailer, Arha as Prince Bharata riding on a lion and her cute face is all that will leave you wanting to see more of her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun expressed his thoughts on daughter Arha's acting debut. "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha had said that Arha is going to rock the industry- "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done. She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go. She speaks Telugu just so amazingly. She was born to be a superstar and I’m so happy that she made her debut with me because, many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry. Once you see the film, you’ll completely agree with me." Currently, one of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in Indian cinema. CHECK OUT Shaakuntalam TRAILER BELOW: