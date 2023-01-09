Did you notice Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam trailer?
Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha plays the role of Prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam starring Samantha and Dev Mohan.
As we all know, Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. Little Arha will be seen playing the role of young Prince Bharata. Well, the much-awaited trailer of Shaakuntalam is out and Allu Arjun's daughter steals the show with her presence in the last frame.
One can see in the trailer, Arha as Prince Bharata riding on a lion and her cute face is all that will leave you wanting to see more of her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun expressed his thoughts on daughter Arha's acting debut. "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA.
Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha had said that Arha is going to rock the industry- "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done. She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go. She speaks Telugu just so amazingly. She was born to be a superstar and I’m so happy that she made her debut with me because, many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry. Once you see the film, you’ll completely agree with me."
Currently, one of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in Indian cinema.
CHECK OUT Shaakuntalam TRAILER BELOW:
Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the much-awaited Pan India film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles.
Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, with music By Mani Sharma, the epic love story of Samantha's Shaakuntalam will be out on February 17.
For the unversed, the story of the film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Made on a massive budget, this Samantha starrer made on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ will release in all 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.
Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Shaakuntalam trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.
Also Read| Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on toughest part of 'grace and posture'
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more