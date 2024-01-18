Did you notice Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj in RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon trailer?

RJ Balaji, the actor who started his career as a radio jockey, has made his way into the film industry with his latest project titled Singapore Saloon. The movie, written and directed by Gokul, features Meenakshii Chaudharyas the female lead.

The trailer for the film was unveiled today, and it turns out that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a special appearance in the movie. This comes as no surprise, considering his close bond with the actor.

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays a cameo role in Singapore Saloon

RJ Balaji himself - in an earlier interview - had specified that he and Lokesh had met with each other after the release of the director’s debut feature film called Maanagaram. Since then both of them have shared a friendship with each other and because of that, he did this cameo role, despite initially rejecting the idea of the same.

Interestingly, RJ Balaji had also revealed that earlier there was an idea of him playing a lead role in a film produced by Lokesh but due to some reasons, he did not go ahead with the project.

The recently released trailer of Singapore Saloon presents the story of an aspiring hair-stylist who wishes to become the best at his job despite it being an unconventional profession. The film seems to focus on the journey of his dream while corporate villains are trying to oppose the same.

The film slated to release on 25th January 2024, has an ensemble cast of actors like Sathyaraj, Lal, Kishen Das, Ann Sheetal, Thalaivasal Vijay, John Vijay, Robo Shankar, and many more. The film’s songs are composed by Vivek-Mervin with Javed Riaz composing the background scores.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj's most recent project was Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more.

The film adapted from the David Cronenberg film History of Violence was a massive hit in theaters for 2023 despite having received mixed-to-positive reviews. Further ahead, Lokesh also presented a film called Fight Club which had Uriyadi fame actor-director Vijay Kumar playing the lead role.

Moreover, Lokesh is set to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in his next film called Thalaivar 171, where he is speculated to present the actor in a negative shade role.

