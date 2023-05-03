Did you notice Nayanthara's tattoo on her neck in the latest airport video from Mumbai? VIDEO

Nayanthara was clicked at the airport as she returns home after a brief visit to Mumbai. The actress yet again made a splash in ethnic attire. She chose to be styled in a white kurta suit making quite the fashion statement in this comfy yet effortlessly elegant look. The tattoo on her neck catches the attention with her outfit.

The Connect actress opted for a white ethnic suit with a matching dupatta, which had simple and pretty threadwork. She looked like the perfect summer girl in an all-white kurta set. She added a perfect touch of colour to her attire by pairing it with yellow heels. Her signature and comfy hair bun and minimal makeup complimented her attire.

But apart from her outfit, the tattoo on her neck totally caught our attention. According to reports, she got this tattoo after marriage with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She is seen flaunting her tattoo in the latest airport look and we wonder what it means.

Nayanthara is heading back home from Mumbai. On May 1, the actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she landed in a beautiful airport look in a yellow cotton ethnic suit. It is not known why she was in the city. However, Mumbai is her other home as she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hindi debut film Jawan and also owns a plush sea-facing apartment.



Professional front

Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film Jawan. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of antagonist and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in an extended cameo. Deepika Padukone is also expected to be part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Jawan is scheduled to release on June 12.

The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa. Apart from Nayanthara, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles. S Thaman is the music composer of the film.