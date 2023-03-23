Did you notice Ram Charan's new hair with golden highlights?

We get a sneak peek into Ram Charan’s new look

Ram Charan has been basking in the glory of RRR’s global appeal and the recent Academy Award win for “Naatu Naatu” in the Best Original Song category. Ram Charan and Junior NTR’s swag in the dance steps have been getting a lot of love globally and he has become an international sensation in the past few months. However, Ram Charan is already working on his project pipeline for 2023 with Shankar’s yet-untitled big-budget action film, where he co-stars with Kiara Advani.

The stylish new look takes the internet by storm

The fans have been excited about Ram Charan’s first collaboration with master visionary Shankar which has been in production for some time now. The production has let out a new still where Ram Charan appears to have dark eyeliners and wearing earrings, a first-time choice for him. We can also see a change in his hairstyle, with golden highlights and his uniquely trimmed beard. He is seen standing with Dil Raju the producer of the Shankar film tentatively titled “Ram Charan 15” and the title will be announced soon hopefully.

Fans are all hyped about Shankar’s Untitled Film

The Shankar film is currently being shot and is expected to be one of Ram Charan’s biggest projects to date. The new look has got the fans excited on social media and has hyped the film even more. The film has a story written by Karthik Subbaraj and the music will be composed by S Thaman. Tirru handles the cinematography and is reported to be made at a whopping budget of 170 crores as per reports coming in as of now.

